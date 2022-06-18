JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Terrorist activities increasing across Afghanistan in Taliban regime: Envoy
Business Standard

Warren Buffett's last lunch auction fetches record $19 million bid

Warren Buffett has cemented his legacy as one of the most expensive lunch guests of all time

Topics
Warren Buffet | Berkshire Hathway Warren Buffett

Max Reyes | Bloomberg 

Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett has cemented his legacy as one of the most expensive lunch guests of all time.

The winning bid in a benefit auctioning off a chance to dine with the billionaire investor clocked in at $19 million, according to the Ebay listing, securing an anonymous bidder and up to seven guests a meal with the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman and chief executive officer at Smith & Wollensky in New York.

The auction to raise money for San Francisco-based charity Glide opened Sunday with a starting price of $25,000. By Monday, bids crept past $2 million. The competition took a sharp turn Friday, the last day of bidding, with one potential diner placing an $11 million bid that sparked a costly tug-of-war. A final-minute bid lifted the eventual price to $19 million.

The whopping sum easily surpassed the previous record set by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who paid $4.57 million to win the auction in 2019. The event wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic.

The auction’s biggest-ever year will also be its last. Since it started in 2000, the benefit has raised more than $53 million to support Glide, which offers programs to address poverty and homelessness, particularly in San Francisco.

Winning bids across the years have come from financial figures like hedge fund manager David Einhorn. Ted Weschler bid more than $5 million combined over two auctions before Berkshire hired him as an investment manager.

Year Winner Winning Bid

2000

 Anonymous $25,000

2001

 Anonymous $18,000

2002

 Anonymous $25,000

2003

 David Einhorn, Greenlight Capital $250,100

2004

 Jason Choo, Singapore $202,100

2005

 Anonymous $351,100

2006

 Yongping Duan, California $620,100

2007

 Mohnish Pabrai, Guy Spier, Harina Kapoor $650,100

2008

 Zhao Danyang, Pure Heart Asset Management $2,110,100

2009

 Salida Capital, Canada $1,680,300

2010

 Ted Weschler $2,626,311

2011

 Ted Weschler $2,626,411

2012

 Anonymous $3,456,789

2013

 Anonymous $1,000,100

2014

 Andy Chua, Singapore $2,166,766

2015

 Zhu Ye, Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co. $2,345,678

2016

 Anonymous $3,456,789

2017

 Anonymous $2,679,001

2018

 Anonymous $3,300,100

2019

 Justin Sun, Tron $4,567,888

2022

 Unknown $19,000,100

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, June 18 2022. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.