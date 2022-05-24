WEF forms Indian CEOs' alliance to supercharge race to 'net-zero'

-
ALSO READ
Economic fragmentation to have a dire impact: World Economic Forum
WEF summit: World economy has 'buffer' against recession, says Gopinath
WEF summit: More forecast downgrades possible, no recession, says IMF
India set to be leader in green hydrogen: Petroleum Minister Puri at Davos
Oil prices at $110/barrel pose 'bigger threats' than inflation: Puri
-
The World Economic Forum on Monday announced a new “Alliance of CEO Climate Action Leaders India” that will work towards fast-tracking decarbonisation pathways along India’s net-zero journey. The Alliance brings together chief executives from India’s leading businesses. It is part of the Forum’s Climate Action Platform and will build upon learnings from global projects such as the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and the First Movers Coalition.
Green hydrogen push
India is more conscious of going for green energy than any other country, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. He said special emphasis is being given on green hydrogen, biofuel blending and exploration and production of biofuel from alternative sources.
India a model for vaccine equity
Hailing India for ramping up Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing at the right time and for ensuring supplies to the rest of the world, leaders at the WEF said everyone else needs to follow its model to ensure vaccine equity and wider inoculation. India also assured the world that it was determined to become the global vaccine capital and it is now in a position to ensure adequate supply to other nations.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU