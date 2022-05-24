JUST IN
Adanis commit $75 million in Borouge's $2-billion IPO, says report
WEF forms Indian CEOs' alliance to supercharge race to 'net-zero'

India is more conscious of going for green energy than any other country, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Davos 

Workers set the stage prior to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

The World Economic Forum on Monday announced a new “Alliance of CEO Climate Action Leaders India” that will work towards fast-tracking decarbonisation pathways along India’s net-zero journey. The Alliance brings together chief executives from India’s leading businesses. It is part of the Forum’s Climate Action Platform and will build upon learnings from global projects such as the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and the First Movers Coalition.

Green hydrogen push

India is more conscious of going for green energy than any other country, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. He said special emphasis is being given on green hydrogen, biofuel blending and explo­ration and production of biofuel from alternative sources.

India a model for vaccine equity

Hailing India for ramping up Covid-19 vaccine manufact­uring at the right time and for ensuring supplies to the rest of the world, leaders at the WEF said everyone else needs to follow its model to ensure vaccine equity and wider inoculation. India also assured the world that it was determined to become the global vaccine capital and it is now in a position to ensure adequate supply to other nations.

First Published: Tue, May 24 2022. 02:36 IST

