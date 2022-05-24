WEF forms Indian CEOs' alliance to supercharge race to 'net-zero'

The on Monday announced a new “Alliance of CEO Climate Action Leaders India” that will work towards fast-tracking decarbonisation pathways along India’s net-zero journey. The Alliance brings together chief executives from India’s leading businesses. It is part of the Forum’s Climate Action Platform and will build upon learnings from global projects such as the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and the First Movers Coalition.

Green hydrogen push

India is more conscious of going for than any other country, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. He said special emphasis is being given on green hydrogen, biofuel blending and explo­ration and production of biofuel from alternative sources.

India a model for vaccine equity

Hailing India for ramping up Covid-19 vaccine manufact­uring at the right time and for ensuring supplies to the rest of the world, leaders at the WEF said everyone else needs to follow its model to ensure vaccine equity and wider inoculation. India also assured the world that it was determined to become the global vaccine capital and it is now in a position to ensure adequate supply to other nations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)