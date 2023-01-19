JUST IN
British PM Rishi Sunak funds 100 projects to level up all parts of UK
WeWork to cut 300 jobs globally as inflation weighs on workspace spending

The company said on Thursday it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA above its earlier expectations

Topics
WeWork | job loss | job cuts

Reuters 

Photo: Reuters

WeWork Inc said on Thursday it plans to cut about 300 roles across countries to cut costs as high inflation weighs on office workspace spending.

The New York-based company, which offers workstations, private offices and customized floors, had enjoyed a pandemic-driven shift to flexible work outside traditional offices.

But with companies cutting their spending, WeWork is looking to reduce its real estate footprint and workforce to prepare for a looming recession.

The company said on Thursday it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA above its earlier expectations.

WeWork in November announced its exit from 40 U.S. locations and said it expected fourth-quarter revenue between $870 million and $890 million, below Wall Street's target of $923.8 million. It also forecast adjusted EBITDA to be negative $65 million to negative $85 million.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 19:26 IST

