WeWork to cut 300 jobs globally as inflation weighs on workspace spending

-
ALSO READ
Meta Platforms' India staffers on edge over layoff media reports
In layoff season, Google may fire 10,000 'low performing' employees
Zomato to lay off 3% of its total workforce to reduce costs: Report
10 mn apprenticeships in 10 yrs: What India needs to solve its unemployment
Growing unemployment: Battle of two parallel realities
-
WeWork Inc said on Thursday it plans to cut about 300 roles across countries to cut costs as high inflation weighs on office workspace spending.
The New York-based company, which offers workstations, private offices and customized floors, had enjoyed a pandemic-driven shift to flexible work outside traditional offices.
But with companies cutting their spending, WeWork is looking to reduce its real estate footprint and workforce to prepare for a looming recession.
The company said on Thursday it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA above its earlier expectations.
WeWork in November announced its exit from 40 U.S. locations and said it expected fourth-quarter revenue between $870 million and $890 million, below Wall Street's target of $923.8 million. It also forecast adjusted EBITDA to be negative $65 million to negative $85 million.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 19:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU