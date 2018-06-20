What are the mistakes investors need to avoid in US-China trade war

Investors may be mispricing the trade war by dumping more aggressively than those in Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea, according to Bloomberg Economics’ Fielding Chen and Tom Orlik.



China’s benchmark slumped 3.8 per cent Tuesday, the biggest decline in Asia, even though many of its neighbours are more exposed to trade skirmishes, the economists wrote in a June 20 note. The index was down a further 1 per cent Wednesday.





“The pattern of declines did not reflect the distribution of risks,” said Chen and Orlik. “The reality is that even with imposed directly on China, the small share of exports in GDP, and the outsize role of imported components in those exports, mean China’s exposure is relatively limited.”



Casualties of War



Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong and South Korea stand out with the largest exposure to a drop in China’s exports to the US, they wrote, based on data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.



Their shipments of components to China as a share of gross domestic product are larger than China’s own value-added exports as a share of its economy they said.



Benchmark stock gauges in Taiwan and Malaysia declined 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent each Tuesday, outperforming their Chinese counterpart. South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 1.5 per cent before rebounding as much as 1.1 percent Wednesday.