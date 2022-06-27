Will protect steelmakers from energy costs: UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister said on Sunday it was reasonable to consider ways of protecting British steelmakers against surging energy costs which are less of a problem for their competitors from other countries.

“We have a system in the where we don’t privilege our industry in the way that some other countries do,” Johnson told broadcasters as he arrived in Germany for a meeting with Group of Seven leaders.

Meanwhile, he also said he plans to stick around as prime minister for a third term until the mid-2030s, an act of defiance in the face of mounting political defeats and pressure within his own .