Will protect steelmakers from energy costs: UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday it was reasonable to consider ways of protecting British steelmakers against surging energy costs which are less of a problem for their competitors from other countries.
“We have a system in the UK where we don’t privilege our industry in the way that some other countries do,” Johnson told broadcasters as he arrived in Germany for a meeting with Group of Seven leaders.
Meanwhile, he also said he plans to stick around as prime minister for a third term until the mid-2030s, an act of defiance in the face of mounting political defeats and pressure within his own Conservative Party.
