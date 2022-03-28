Will tax the rich and give money to poor: Imran ahead of no-trust vote

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration
Pak Assembly session starts today, no-trust motion against Imran on agenda
Pak Oppn's no-trust motion a 'last ball' for PM Imran Khan's political fate
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
Questions in Pakistan as PM Imran Khan braces for no-confidence motion
-
Ahead of the crucial no-trust vote, Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan held a major public rally in Islamabad with thousands of his supporters travelling to the capital from different cities in special trains arranged by the government on Sunday.
Pakistan opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country's Parliament. It is expected to be taken up when the National Assembly meets again today.
The political turmoil comes as Pakistan faces a recurring economic crisis, and Khan’s government is banking on the International Monetary Fund to release the next tranche of a $6 billion rescue package to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.
Khan, a former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, came to power in 2018, after the leaders of the country’s two mainstream parties were discredited by accusations of corruption. Political analysts say the country’s powerful military had supported Khan’s rise to power, and that the generals have now become disenchanted with his leadership. Khan has denied receiving backing from the military.
During the latest power struggle the military has said it would remain neutral, leaving it to political parties to decide Khan’s fate. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, took aim at Asad Qaisar, the speaker of the lower house, for adjourning the no confidence proceedings until after the weekend.
“China in last 30 years, elevated 70 cores people from poverty. They are following the teachings of Prophet. This is how Islamic states should function,” he said.
“Pakistan is poor because of white collar criminals, he added. In a veiled attack against ‘corrupt criminals” Ex Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif, General Pervez Musharraf who have offshore bank accounts, London assets, he said, “three rats looting country from past 30 years.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU