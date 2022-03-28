Will tax the rich and give money to poor: Imran ahead of no-trust vote

Ahead of the crucial no-trust vote, Pakistan's embattled held a major public rally in Islamabad with thousands of his supporters travelling to the capital from different cities in special trains arranged by the government on Sunday.

opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against in the country's Parliament. It is expected to be taken up when the National Assembly meets again today.

The political turmoil comes as faces a recurring economic crisis, and Khan’s government is banking on the Monetary Fund to release the next tranche of a $6 billion rescue package to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Khan, a former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, came to power in 2018, after the leaders of the country’s two mainstream parties were discredited by accusations of corruption. Political analysts say the country’s powerful military had supported Khan’s rise to power, and that the generals have now become disenchanted with his leadership. Khan has denied receiving backing from the military.





During the latest power struggle the military has said it would remain neutral, leaving it to political parties to decide Khan’s fate. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, from the Muslim League-Nawaz, took aim at Asad Qaisar, the speaker of the lower house, for adjourning the no confidence proceedings until after the weekend.

“China in last 30 years, elevated 70 cores people from poverty. They are following the teachings of Prophet. This is how Islamic states should function,” he said.

“Pakistan is poor because of white collar criminals, he added. In a veiled attack against ‘corrupt criminals” Ex Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif, General Pervez Musharraf who have offshore bank accounts, London assets, he said, “three rats looting country from past 30 years.”