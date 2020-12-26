With Alibaba investigation, China gets tougher on technology firms

-
ALSO READ
China's clampdown on big tech puts more billionaires like Jack Ma on notice
Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Gurugram court on former employee's complaint
Once nearly half, China's market capitalisation is now 5x India's
Beijing should look within: Jack Ma's Alibaba is China's own creation
Alibaba puts India investment plan on hold amid China tensions: Report
-
China’s internet giants came to dominate segments of the world’s No. 2 economy because Beijing’s authoritarian government largely looked the other way while they grew and grew. Now the firms have the regulators’ full attention.
The country’s market watchdog said on Thursday that it had opened an investigation into whether the e-commerce group Alibaba had engaged in monopolistic practices, such as restricting vendors from selling merchandise on other platforms. Separately on Thursday, four Chinese financial regulatory agencies, including the central bank, said they would meet soon with Ant Group, Alibaba’s finance-focused sister firm, to discuss new supervision. The stepped-up scrutiny of Alibaba and Ant — the pillars of the business empire of Jack Ma (pictured), China’s most famous tycoon — coincides with efforts by the United States and European Union to curb the power of Western internet powerhouses, such as Google and Facebook.
China has produced its own crop of powerful internet titans, and they have been celebrated as icons of the nation’s technological advancement. The government kept a tight grip on what people read and said on these platforms. But the authorities were less responsive to concerns about the companies’ size and clout, even as the businesses reached deeper into the lives of ordinary people in China than the American internet giants have elsewhere.
Apart from Alibaba and Ant, China’s leading internet groups include JD.com and Pinduoduo in digital commerce; Tencent in gaming, social media and mobile payments; ByteDance in short-form entertainment; Didi Chuxing in ride hailing; and Meituan in food delivery. Some of them, like Alibaba, have shares that trade in New York or Hong Kong.
On Thursday, People’s Daily, the main newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, swiftly endorsed the inquiry into Alibaba in an article that appeared to be a sign of broader backing and coordination behind the move.
“This is an important step in strengthening antimonopoly oversight in the internet sphere,” the article said. “This will be beneficial to regulating an orderly sector and promoting the long-term healthy development of platforms.”
Alibaba’s New York-listed shares fell more than 13 percent on Thursday.
Alibaba said that it would cooperate with regulators and that its businesses were operating normally in the meantime. Ant said it would “seriously study and strictly comply with all regulatory requirements and commit full efforts to fulfill all related work.”
Frank Fine, the head of international antitrust and data privacy at DeHeng Law Offices, said acting against big internet platforms in the United States, China and Europe would come with significant challenges.
“There’s going to be a certain reluctance to harm these very successful companies, which have huge ecosystems that are responsible for thousands of employees,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of pulling hair, pulling teeth, trying to figure out, ‘OK, we have to do something. What’s it going to be?’
Beijing’s pushback against Big Tech erupted out into the open last month, when officials halted Ant’s long-awaited initial public offering just days before its shares had been expected to begin trading. Earlier, Mr. Ma, by some counts China’s richest man, had publicly accused Chinese regulators of being too obsessed with containing financial risk.
Ant’s Alipay app has become an indispensable payment tool for hundreds of millions of people in China, but regulators have been wary of the company’s growing influence in small loans and credit products. The group’s I.P.O. had been on course to be the largest in history.
The week after the listing was delayed, China’s market regulator released proposed rules aimed at combating anticompetitive behavior by internet companies. The regulations covered practices including using a platform’s power to collect unnecessary data on users and locking users into specific platforms by making it hard for them to switch to others.
.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU