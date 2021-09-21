With 'The Crown', Netflix finally takes the Emmys throne

At long last, the streaming platforms were triumphant at the Emmys, with and AppleTV+ taking major awards in drama, comedy and limited series as Television Academy voters acknowledged a profound shift in entertainment, from the channel-flipping days of traditional TV to the 21st-century mode of click-and-watch binge viewing.

For Netflix, the wins in best drama and best limited series were a long time coming. From 2013 to 2020, the streaming service earned a whopping 30 nominations in best drama, comedy and limited series, but had never pulled off a win in those categories, often losing out to HBO, the perennial Emmys heavyweight.

Prior to the best drama win for The Crown, only one streami­ng service, Hulu, had won in that category, when The Handmaid’s Tale took the award four years ago. And before the win for The Queen’s Gam­bit, no streaming show had ever taken the best limited series statuette.

Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ won for best comedy series. Winners in the acting categories included Kate Winslet, Jean Smart, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Colman. Michaela Coel, the creator, writer, co-director and star of the HBO limited series I May Destroy You, won for best writing in a limited series, her first Emmy.