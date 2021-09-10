Women can't be ministers, they should give birth: Taliban spokesperson

-
Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi told TOLO News that he did not think women could be ministers.
"A woman can't be a minister, it is like you put something on her neck that she can't carry. It is not necessary for women to be in the cabinet - they should give birth.
Women protesters can't represent all women in Afghanistan," he said.
Hashimi added: "We do not consider them half. What kind of half? “
