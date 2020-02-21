Women will be hit hard by UK's new immigration rules, say experts

The UK government’s plan for a post- overhaul was designed to wean the economy off its reliance on cheap foreign labour. But in the process, women’s groups have warned, women will suffer disproportionately.

The new points-based system will give precedence to occupations in which women are underrepresented, favour male migrants over female and deepen gender inequality, according to the Women's Budget Group, an independent network that promotes gender equality.

Under the new rules applicants will be required to receive a job offer with a salary of at least 25,600 pounds, about $33,300. The salary threshold will be lower in cases where there might be a shortage in skills, such as in nursing.