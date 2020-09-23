'Work from home': PM Boris Johnson starts shutting down UK again

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 crisis: British PM Johnson taken to ICU, Trump wishes him well
Boris Johnson stable in ICU with Covid-19, remains in 'good spirits'
'Precautionary step': Boris Johnson hospitalised for coronavirus tests
World Coronavirus Dispatch: US states see 'disturbing surge' in infections
Covid-19: Boris Johnson shifted to intensive care unit as symptoms worsen
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of Covid-19 with restrictions lasting probably six months.
After government scientists cautioned that deaths may soar without urgent action, Johnson stopped short of another full lockdown as he did in March, but said further action could be taken if the disease was not suppressed.
“We reserve the right to deploy greater firepower, with significantly greater restrictions,” Johnson told Parliament, following emergency meetings with ministers and leaders of the UK’s devolved governments.
“We will only be able to avoid it if our new measures work and our behaviour changes.”
He said Britain had reached a similarly perilous point as countries like Spain and France.
“We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments and new forms of mass testing but unless we palpably make progress, we should assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months.” Just weeks after urging people to start returning to workplaces, Johnson advised office workers to stay at home if they could. He ordered all pubs, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality sites to close at 10 pm from Thursday, with only table service allowed. “I am sorry this will hurt many businesses just getting back on their feet,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU