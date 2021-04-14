World Coronavirus Dispatch: Moderna jab retains high efficacy after 6 mnths

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine pause: Latest blow to Europe’s inoculation

The United States regulator has called for a pause on Johnson and Johnson's single dose vaccine, citing probe into rare blood-clotting cases. Following the announcement in pause, the J&J said it will delay the vaccine rollout in Europe as a precautionary measure and that it will communicate with regulators to ensure safe rollout in the future. The latest development comes as another blow to the Europe's sluggish and poor inoculation drive, that is already struggling with shortage of doses, the AstraZeneca setback, confusion in policies and logistical problems. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 137,467,864 Global deaths: 2,959,675 Nations with most cases: US (31,345,992), India (13,873,825), Brazil (13,599,994), France (5,167,265), Russia (4,605,444). Source: John Hopkins Research Center (https:// jhu.edu/map.html)

Moderna says its vaccine remains over 90% effective after six months

The Moderna continues to provide strong protection in the United States against Covid-19 six months after vaccination, the company has said. The vaccine, after both doses are given, has been more than 90 percent effective at protecting against Covid-19 and 95 percent effective at protecting against severe disease, it said in a statement. The results are based on more than 900 total cases of Covid-19, including 100 severe cases, that have been identified in participants of Moderna’s phase three vaccine trial as of April 9. Pfizer recently announced that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective against Covid-19 after six months and 95 to 100 percent effective against severe disease. Both companies are now testing their vaccines in children. Read here

Japan scrambles to ensure safety as Olympics just 100 days away

With just 100 days to go for summer Olympics, Japan is throwing everything in its arsenal to win the trust of participating nations in terms of safety. The games will be held under the long shadow of coronavirus pandemic, that is still raging in many parts of the world. The country has already learned the hard way that rules designed to prevent infections do not always get the nod from athletes. The country took away some crucial insights when it opened domestic sporting events to spectators. It is looking to put those learnings ---- like tracking fan behaviours in stadiums, distance between people and more --- into action for the upcoming games. Read here

Sweden has highest new cases per person in Europe

Sweden has reported Europe’s highest number of new coronavirus infections per head over the past week and has more patients in intensive care than at any time since the pandemic’s first wave. The Scandinavian country, which has opted against strict lockdowns but gradually ratcheted up its still mostly voluntary restrictions, has a seven-day average of 625 new infections per million people. That compares with 521 in Poland, 491 in France, 430 in the Netherlands, 237 in Italy and 208 in Germany. The figure was many times higher than the 65, 111 and 132 per million in Sweden’s Nordic neighbours Finland, Denmark and Norway. Read here