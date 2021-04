World Coronavirus Dispatch: Nations quick to vaccinate on investors' radar

Cambodians who break Covid rules could face 20 years in prison under a new law that human rights groups say takes the country “a step towards a totalitarian dictatorship”. The Prime minister warned that Cambodia was “on the brink of death” as a two-week lockdown was imposed to try to control the spread of the virus. Cambodia has among the fewest coronavirus cases in Asia, but an outbreak that started in late February has seen cases rise to 5,480 within two months and 38 fatalities. Read here

vaccination rate now on investors' radar Investors in global financial markets are starting to put their money in places where rollouts of vaccines have made the most progress. The British pound and the US dollar have both seen marked rises since the beginning of the year as investment money flows into the two countries, which are racing ahead of other big markets. Meanwhile, currencies in Japan, Eurozone and other emerging markets have been faltering. This trend, taking place against a backdrop of still-raging infections, reflects strong expectations among investors that as more people get their shots economies will recover quickly. Read here

