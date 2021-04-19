World Coronavirus Dispatch: Nations quick to vaccinate on investors' radar

-
Investors in global financial markets are starting to put their money in places where rollouts of coronavirus vaccines have made the most progress. The British pound and the US dollar have both seen marked rises since the beginning of the year as investment money flows into the two countries, which are racing ahead of other big markets. Meanwhile, currencies in Japan, Eurozone and other emerging markets have been faltering. This trend, taking place against a backdrop of still-raging coronavirus infections, reflects strong expectations among investors that as more people get their shots economies will recover quickly. Read here
Israel, a world leader in vaccinations, lifts its outdoor mask mandate
Buoyed by its recent success in combating the coronavirus, Israel lifted its outdoor mask mandate, while schools fully reopened for the first time since September. The country has been taking rapid steps back to normalcy in the wake of its world-leading vaccination campaign and plummeting infection rates. About 56 percent of the Israeli population has been fully vaccinated.
But, people were to continue carrying masks with them for entry into indoor public spaces, where they are still required. Daily new coronavirus infections in Israel have fallen from a peak of 10,000 in January to around 100 on some recent days. Read here
The immune response needed to protect people against reinfection with the coronavirus will be explored in a new human challenge trial. Human challenge trials involve deliberately exposing healthy people to a disease-causing organism in a carefully controlled manner. Researchers at the University of Oxford have announced that they have gained research ethics approval for a new human challenge trial involving people who have previously had coronavirus. Recruitment is expected to start in the next couple of weeks. Read here
Cambodians who break Covid rules could face 20 years in prison under a new law that human rights groups say takes the country “a step towards a totalitarian dictatorship”. The Prime minister warned that Cambodia was “on the brink of death” as a two-week lockdown was imposed to try to control the spread of the virus. Cambodia has among the fewest coronavirus cases in Asia, but an outbreak that started in late February has seen cases rise to 5,480 within two months and 38 fatalities. Read here
