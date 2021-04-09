World Coronavirus Dispatch: Thai cabinet emerging as Covid hotspot

-
More countries pause AstraZeneca vaccine
A day after European regulators described a “possible link” between AstraZeneca’s vaccine and rare blood clots, the vaccine faced increasing hurdles as countries around the world moved to restrict its use in younger people. South Korean officials said they would decide this weekend whether to resume administering the shot to people 60 and younger. Others, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark and Norway, have suspended use of the vaccine altogether until more information about the clotting risk is available. Health officials in the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal are also limiting the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60. Read more
Thai cabinet becomes Covid hot spot as ministers quarantine
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's cabinet is becoming the latest hotspot of third wave of coronavirus infections after a minister fell ill with the virus. Transport Minister tested positive for Covid-19, after developing a fever and being admitted to a hospital. Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is on a 14-day self-quarantine. All members of the party will be absent from parliamentary sessions until they have tested negative for Covid. Read more
Thousands of Australians left in the lurch amid AstraZeneca vaccine fears
States and territories have been left scrambling to respond to government advice recommending against vaccinating anyone under 50 with the AstraZeneca vaccine, leaving tens of thousands of people in the lurch. New South Wales halted its AstraZeneca rollout entirely for several hours while patient consent forms with the latest information about the rare risk of severe clotting associated with the vaccine were added. Meanwhile Western Australia has barred anyone under the age of 50 from getting the AstraZeneca vaccine. Read more
UK Covid cases could rise again despite vaccine progress: WHO official
The success of Britain’s vaccine programme is not enough to protect it from another wave of coronavirus unconnected to rising cases in Europe, a senior World Health Organization expert has said. Dr Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency officer at WHO Europe, also said confidence in vaccines may have dipped after changes to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab rollout, with under-30s to be offered alternative options amid concerns over rare blood clots. Boris Johnson said last month that the effects of a new wave of coronavirus on the continent would “wash up on our shores”, urging the public to get vaccinated to “build our defences” against the surge “when it comes”. Read more
