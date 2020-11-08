World Coronavirus Dispatch: US hits new case record for third straight day

US hits new coronavirus case record for third straight day: The US first reported a record of over 107,000 cases in a single day on Wednesday. On Thursday, it was over 121,000 new cases, another record. The country recorded more than 1,220 deaths on Friday. It was the first time over 1,000 deaths had been recorded for four consecutive days since 25-28 August. At least 17 states reported single day records for new cases on Friday. And four states reported record deaths: Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Utah. Read more here

Let’s look at the global statistics:



Total Confirmed Cases: 49,832,675





487,285



Total Deaths: 1,250,446



Total Recovered: 32,779,541

Nations hit with most cases: US (9,860,558), India (8,507,754), Brazil (5,653,561), Russia (1,740,172) and France (1,709,773)

Source: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center



Biden announces 12-member task force for coronavirus response: President-elect Joe Biden said he would appoint a 12-member coronavirus task force on Monday, his first step toward fulfilling one of his biggest campaign promises -- to mount an effective response to the pandemic. “I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment, to turn around this pandemic,” Biden said Saturday, as he delivered his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware. Read more here

Six in White House, including Trump’s chief of staff, have the coronavirus: Mark Meadows, President Trump’s chief of staff informed a small group of White House advisers that he had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Five other White House officials also tested positive for the virus in the days before and after Election Day, sources told New York Times. Read more here

China blocks more foreign residents from returning to the country: China’s foreign ministry issued a strong warning on Friday about the danger of imported coronavirus cases, while imposing further stringent limits on almost any arrivals of travellers. Despite a requirement of a negative nucleic acid test for coronavirus infections before travellers can board a flight to China, more and more people have been showing up with the virus. The number of imported cases grew 45 per cent in October to 515 cases, compared with September. Read more here

French Covid-19 deaths top 40,000: The total number of deaths in France from Covid-19 has topped 40,000 for the first time while the number of new cases hit a fresh record. The government put the country back under lockdown for the second time this year a little over a week ago in hope of reining in the outbreak as new cases spiralled higher in recent weeks. Read more here



Specials

Researchers in Britain begin a trial of another possible Covid treatment: aspirin

The study of aspirin is part of the same large trial that in June discovered the life-saving benefits of the steroid dexamethasone, another inexpensive and widely available drug that was found to significantly reduce deaths in severely ill Covid patients who were on ventilators or supplemental oxygen. Patients with Covid are at risk of developing blood clots that can block blood flow to organs and cause heart attacks, strokes and other complications. Over the course of the pandemic, doctors have learned to closely monitor hospitalized patients for signs of the clots, often putting them on blood thinners early on to reduce the risks. The new study in Britain is part of the Randomized Evaluation of Covid-19 Therapy or Recovery trial, the world’s largest clinical trial of treatments for hospitalized Covid patients. Read more here

China’s propaganda machine rolls out praise for Wuhan, ignoring officials’ mistakes

Propaganda agencies have churned out the television tributes to the city, where the outbreak first emerged, while the national Ministry of Culture and Tourism sponsored a new opera about its doctors. Wuhan is getting such attention as a city of heroes in part because it has truly made a remarkable recovery. The city, with its packed pool parties and crowded amusement parks, is now proof of the country’s broader recovery. Cases there and nationwide now hover near zero. But the acclamation is also part of a campaign by the Chinese government to position Wuhan — and by extension China — as a global emblem of superior governance. It’s a propaganda push designed to help sand away any lingering public anger over the government’s costly missteps in the early weeks of the pandemic. Read more here

