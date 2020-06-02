World coronavirus dispatch: Young adults, viral TikToks & uncertain future

The young adults graduating from high school this year will be defined not only by their Zoom education and viral TikToks but also by their internships and unpredictable futures. Fourteen high school seniors from around the world told TIME what it was like to enter a society that was being completely reshaped. Read here.

Let’s look at the global statistics

Total confirmed cases: 6,270,758

Change over previous day: 103,780

Total deaths: 3725,632

Total recovered: 2,697,094

Nations hit with most cases: The US (1,811,357), Brazil (526,447), Russia (414,328), the UK (277,736) and Spain (239,638).

Source: Johns Hopkins Research Center

Lockdown lifted in most of Germany: Schools, businesses, restaurants, shops and churches in Germany have either reopened or are about to — with strict social-distancing measures. Further moves, however, could be chaotic, as state governors have the power to institute specific rules and regulations. Read more here.

Record deposits in banks: Foreign-currency deposits at banks in April quadrupled from a year earlier to a record S$27 billion. Deposits from non-residents also surged 44 per cent, the highest level since 1991. A jump in bank deposits reflects investors’ risk aversion and inflows from markets. Read more here.

New infections in after 16 days: is investigating a new cluster that may involve nine patients in a resurgence of infection that ends a 16-day streak of no local transmission.

It indicates that the virus has probably spread both at a residential building and in a workplace. Read more here.

Singapore builds housing for migrants: The Singapore government is racing to create additional housing for about 60,000 by the end of this year, as it seeks to reduce the density in dormitories which have seen mass outbreaks of the infection. The nation of 5.7 million people has more than 35,000 cases, one of the largest numbers in Asia. Read more here.

Specials

How safe is flying? Airlines are requiring face masks for passengers and staff, imposing new aircraft cleaning procedures, using social distancing to board flights, blocking middle seats on planes and, in one case, even prohibiting passengers from lining up to use plane bathrooms. But none of it is consistent. And it’s unclear whether the measures are enough. Read more here.

How KKR is spending big and fast to avoid mistakes of 2008 crash: KKR has been the most active private equity house globally since the crisis took hold of markets at the start of March, deploying $12.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With many in private equity taking a cautious approach to acquisitions through the downturn, KKR has spent more than three major rivals combined — Silver Lake Management, Apollo Global Management. and Blackstone Group. Read more here.

EY quits audit role at ventilator maker paid 79 mn pounds by UK govt: A manufacturer contracted to provide thousands of ventilators for coronavirus patients received 79 million pounds from the UK government shortly after its auditor quit in a disagreement over the accounts of its holding company. Read the inside story here.