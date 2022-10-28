World faces most dangerous decade since WWII: Russian President Putin

Russian President said on Thursday that the world faced the most dangerous decade since World War Two as Western elites scrambled to prevent the inevitable crumbling of the global dominance of the United States and its allies.



In a broadside against Washington and its allies, which he accused of inciting the conflict in Ukraine, Putin said the West was playing what he cast as a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" geopolitical game that was sowing chaos across the world.



Ultimately, Putin said, the West would have to talk to and other major powers about the future of the world.



“The historical period of the West’s undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end,” Putin said.



“We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War Two.”

