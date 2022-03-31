World's biggest electric cruise ship sets sail in China

-
The world’s largest electric cruise ship has made its maiden voyage, settling back into port in Yichang in China’s central Hubei province after cruising up and down the Yangtze River.
Powered by a massive 7,500 kilowatt-hour marine battery from the world’s No. 1 battery manufacturer for electric cars, Contemporary Amperex Technology, the ship will go into commercial operations from next month, being used mainly for sightseeing trips.
At 100 meters long and around 16 meters wide, the Yangtze River Three Gorges 1 can carry up to 1,300 passengers. It can travel for around 100 kilometers on a single charge, saving around 530 metric tons of fuel.
Developer China Yangtze Power plans to use the ship as a starting point to expand China’s marine electric vehicle market.
