World's largest equity capital deals of 2021 have emerged out of Asia

The world’s biggest equity capital markets deals of 2021 have almost exclusively come out of Asia, in a sign of the growing clout of the region’s companies even as markets teeter going into year-end.
A $14.7 billion secondary share sale in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. in March is the biggest follow-on offering in 2021 as well as the second-largest block trade on record.
On the initial public offerings front, U.S. electric truck-maker Rivian Automotive Inc. nabbed the top spot with its $13.7 billion listing. Last year Asian firms accounted for half of the world’s 10 biggest IPOs.
Asian firms also accounted for most large issuances of convertible bonds.
