Would welcome India's role in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says US

As the Russia- tension escalates, the United States (US) has said that it would welcome India's role in de-escalating the situation between the countries, a White House spokesperson said.

"We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this, but I don't have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

While India has diplomatically maintained a silence over the matter, it has urged its citizens in to register themselves with the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

The US statement comes after received a new package of military assistance from the Biden administration that includes modern equipment and ammunition. Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to Sputnik.