JUST IN
Xiaomi's revenue and profit slides in Q4 due to China's Covid-19 curbs
As Tiktok faces heat, CEO says will never share US user data with China
Credit Suisse, UBS among banks under scrutiny in Russia sanctions probe
Toshiba Corp accepts $15 bn buyout offer from Japanese consortium
Jack Dorsey's wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg's latest report
TikTok CEO grilled, calls India's ban 'hypothetical' and theoretical
Sanofi drug to treat 'smoker's lung' clears trial, says report
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew rebuts Chinese spy charge at Congress grilling
Hindenburg targets Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block: All we know so far
Leading job portal Indeed lays off 2,200 employees, CEO Hyams 'heartbroken'
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Pak receives $2 bn rollover deposits from China to get IMF bailout: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Xiaomi's revenue and profit slides in Q4 due to China's Covid-19 curbs

The company's revenue for 2022 was 280.04 billion yuan, a drop of 14.7%, while net income came in at 8.52 billion yuan, down 61.4%

Topics
Xiaomi | Q4 Results | China

Reuters  |  Shanghai 

Xiaomi's 5G phones to get standalone network updates from October

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Friday reported a record drop in fourth-quarter revenue as the company weathered a slowdown in consumption and disruptions due to China's Covid-19 curbs.

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached 66.05 billion yuan ($9.6 billion), down 22.8% from 85.58 billion yuan a year earlier.

The numbers were slightly ahead of analyst expectations, but they mark the fourth consecutive revenue drop for the company, and its steepest on record yet.

Net income fell to 1.46 billion over the period, down 67.3% from 4.473 billion yuan a year earlier.

The company's revenue for 2022 was 280.04 billion yuan, a drop of 14.7%, while net income came in at 8.52 billion yuan, down 61.4%. Both figures fell short of analyst expectations.

Overall consumption in China dragged on most product categories in the fourth quarter, as the abrupt lifting of strict COVID-19 curbs led to a rapid spread in infections across the country.

All major smartphone brands experienced a sales slump in China over the period, based on research firm Canalys. Xiaomi, however, took the largest hit with shipments dropping 37% year on year, the Canalys data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Xiaomi

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 17:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.