YouTube takes down Hong Kong leader candidate's channel

blocked the account of Hong Kong’s sole leadership candidate John Lee on Wednesday because of US sanctions against him, while owner Meta said he could keep his account but not use payment services.

The move, which has no bearing on his chances of winning office, follows the imposition of US sanctions on Lee and other and Chinese officials in 2020 over what Washington said was their role in curbing the city’s freedoms under a national security law Beijing imposed in June that year.

