JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Coinbase unveils NFT marketplace with an eye on growth, revival
Business Standard

YouTube takes down Hong Kong leader candidate's channel

The move, which has no bearing on his chances of winning office, follows the imposition of US sanctions on Lee and other Hong Kong and Chinese officials in 2020

Topics
YouTube | Hong Kong | Facebook

Reuters 

Credits: Bloomberg
Credits: Bloomberg

YouTube blocked the account of Hong Kong’s sole leadership candidate John Lee on Wednesday because of US sanctions against him, while Facebook owner Meta said he could keep his account but not use payment services.
.

The move, which has no bearing on his chances of winning office, follows the imposition of US sanctions on Lee and other Hong Kong and Chinese officials in 2020 over what Washington said was their role in curbing the city’s freedoms under a national security law Beijing imposed in June that year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 20 2022. 23:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.