Zara owner Inditex, rival H&M bounce back from pandemic blues

Sales at Zara owner Inditex and rival H&M are back at pre-pandemic levels or better, as the world’s top two fashion retailers ride a recovery in demand despite supply chain issues.
Spain’s Inditex, the world’s largest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday sales at constant currencies were up 10 per cent on 2019 levels in the quarter to the end of October, and had continued at that rate up to December 10.
Swedish rival Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) said sales in local currencies matched pre-pandemic levels from September through November.
