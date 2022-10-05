JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

Centre in 'mission mode' to fill job vacancies in govt depts and ministries
Business Standard

Joining delayed? Blame sudden global slowdown, overhiring in FY22

Industry analysts add companies hired in a big way in FY21. With a sudden global slowdown they will go slow and it is evident in the hiring targets for FY22

Topics
Hiring | hiring in India | hiring in IT sector

BS Reporters  |  Mumbai/Ahmedabad 

employment
Some of the campuses Business Standard reached out to said they had not heard any of the companies asking their candidates to wait or even revoking their offer letters

V Prasad (name changed) is a B Tech from Karnal in Andhra Pradesh.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 22:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY