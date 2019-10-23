AIIMS DM/MCh/MD (Hospital Administration) admit card out on aiimsexams.org

The (AIIMS) released admit cards for DM MCh MD (Hospital Administration) January 2020 entrance exam on 22 October, 2019.

The Hospital Management admit card 2020 is up on the examination portal, www.aiimsexams.org. Candidates can download their hall ticket at the earliest from the portal.



For the 2020, candidates will need to log on to the portal using the login credentials that were issued to them during the application registration process.

Here are a few details that candidates must check while downloading AIIMS DM/MCh/MD admit card 2020

Candidates name, examination roll number, course applied for, candidates photography, signature, date and time of examination.



All candidates should cross-check these details on their admit card before bringing those to the exam centre.



Note: Admit card is compulsary for all candidates appearing for the exam. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the test without it.

Steps 1: Go to AIIMS exam portal: aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on "Admit card DM/MCh/MD (Hospital administration)'

Step 3: In the given page, enter your credentials on the 'Applicant Login' section. to access.

Here, candidates are required to enter their ID and password.

Step 4: Click on 'Login'

Step 5: Download your admit card and save it.



One can approach the AIIMS examination portal from Monday to Saturday (timings: 9.30 am to 6.00 pm). A toll free number is also availabe for contact: 1800117898



Login to aiimsexams.org for more details