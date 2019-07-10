AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2019: Apply online for 200 nursing officer posts

-
AIIMS recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, has announced vacancies to fill up 200 posts. The AIIMS Raipur application process is open and the last date to apply is July 21. Candidates seeking jobs as staff nurse (grade II) can apply on AIIMS Raipur's official website aiimsraipur.edu.in.
Here's all you need to know about AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2019
AIIMS Raipur nursing officer recruitment 2019: How to apply
— Visit the official website, aiimsraipur.edu.in
— On the home page, click on ‘vacancies’
— Click on the ‘link’ next to ‘advertisement for nursing officer’
— Select ‘new registration’
— Fill in the required details, click on submit, verify using OTP
Once the registration is done, log in using the registration number
— Fill the form and upload documents
— Make payment. Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 1,000. For the reserved category, the fee is Rs 800.
AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Educational qualification: Candidates should have a BSc (honours) Nursing degree or BSc (post certificate) or BSc (post basic) nursing degree. Candidates with diploma in general nursing midwifery could also apply.
Age: The minimum age requirement is 18 years amnd the upper age limit is 30 years.
AIIMS-Raipur recruitment: How will candidates be selected
Candidates will have to clear an examination, the date for which is yet to be announced.