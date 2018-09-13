AIIMS-Rishikesh seeks job application for 668 vacancies: Posts to apply for

If you are an aspirant for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here is a piece of good news for you. has invited applications on a direct recruitment basis for 668 job vacancies for various posts such as Nursing Officer, Technical Officer, Personal Assistant, and others.

Total posts:

Nursing Officer - 611

Technical Officer - 9

Senior Programmer - 1

Radiotherapy Technician - 17

Programmer (Data Processing Assistant) - 2

Private Secretary - 5

Personal Assistant - 7

Office Assistant - 16

Application fees:

The application fees for General and OBC candidates is Rs 3,000 (NlL for SC / ST / OPH & Women candidates) per post. Fees shall be paid through online application portal. Interested candidates are advised to look into official website to apply and check the updates.

The application process started on September 1, 2018, and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant positions on or before 1 October 2018.

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade ll): Age: 21-30 years

(i) B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University;

OR

B.Sc. (PostCertificate) / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.

(ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State /lndian Nursing Council.

OR

ll (i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council;

(ii) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State /lndian

Nursing Council.

(iii) Two years' experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Office Assistant (NS): 21-30 years

1. Degree of recognized University or equivalent

2. Proficiency in computers

Personal Assistant: 18-30 years

(i) Degree from a recognized University.

(ii) Skill Test Norms: Dictation - 10 Minutes @100 WPM/ Transcription: 40 minutes English or 55 minutes Hindi on a computer.

Desirable: Diploma i Certificate in Secretarial Practice from a recognized Institute, excellent command over Hindi and English (written and spoken)

Private Secretary: 18-30 years

(i) Degree from a recognized University.

(ii) Skill Test Norms: Dictation - 10 Minutes @100 WPM/ Transcription: 40 minutes English or 55 minutes Hindi on a computer.

Desirable: Diploma i Certificate in Secretarial Practice from a recognized Institute, excellent command over Hindi and English (written and spoken)

Programmer (Data Processing Asstt): 18-30 years

B.E./ B.Tech (Computer Science / Computer Engineering) Or Post Graduation in Computer Application from a recognized University or Institution.

Radiographic Technician Grade I: 21-35 years

B.Sc. (Hons) (3 years course) in Radiography from a recognized university/institution.

Or

Diploma in Radiography from a recognized institution with 2 years experience.

Desired: Ability to use computers - Hands on experience in office applications, spread sheets and presentations.

Senior Programmer (Analyst): Not exceeding 50 years

B,E./B.Tech./MCA/BSc with Diploma in Computer Application+10 years experience in lT Systems /

Networking / Hardware configuration / Software programming in Ministries / Departments of Government of India / State government / Union Territories / Statutory Autonomous Bodies

Technical Officer (Technical Supervisor): Not exceeding 40 years

a) B.Sc. ln Medical Lab Technology or equivalent.

b) 10 years experience in the concerned field.

c) For posts in Anesthesia / Operation Theatre, B,Sc. in IT techniques or equivalent with 10 years experience in concerned field.

Or

d) 10+2 with science with Diploma in 0T techniques or equivalent with 13 years experience in concerned field

Selection Process: Written examination and Interview

Registration

1. Fill the details at by clicking on the registration link at website or click here

2. Submission of registration form

3. Username and Password will be sent through SMS and Email

4. Click CONTINUE and complete application form and Submit Fees

5. After acknowledgment of payment, take a print out of filled application form

Instructions and Important Links will guide you to fill the Online Application accurately. Please read them carefully before making your choice