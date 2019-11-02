APPSC Group 1 Result 2019 out on psc.ap.gov.in: Steps to download marks

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared APPSC Group 1 Result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the APPSC Group 1 exam can check their result on the official site of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Those candidates who have cleared the screening test will have to appear for the mains examination.

APPSC Group 1 Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.inhttp://psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on APPSC Group 1 Result 2019 link

Step 3: A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Step 4: Download the PDF file for future reference

The cut-off is 90.42 marks. A total of 8,351 candidates have qualified the written examination.



APPSC had conducted the Group-I Services exam for the recruitment of various posts such as Deputy Collector, Assistant Treasury Officer, Regional Transport Officers etc. in Andhra Pradesh.