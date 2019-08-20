APSBCL jobs 2019: Apply for 9,267 sales supervisor and salesmen posts

State Beverage Corporation Limited (APSBCL) has invited applications for sales supervisor and salesmen positions. Interested candidates can apply for these posts online by August 25, 2019. Do note that the hiring is on a contract basis for a period of one year. This opening is only for male candidates, according to APSBCL.

A total number of 9,267 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Terms and conditions for the job

— Candidates must be mentally and physically fit

— For the post of shop supervisor, candidates must be graduates. Preference would be given to candidates who have a BCom degree.

— For the post of shop salesman, candidates must have passed the intermediate level.

— Candidates for the post of shop supervisor should be natives of the area in which the shops are located.

Age limit

The candidate must have completed 21 years of age and should not be more than 40 years old as on July 1, 2019.

How to apply for APSBCL posts

Step 1: Visit the official website apsbcl.aponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link: Apply for the post of of shop supervisor

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully.

Step 4: Click on 'continue' and you will be directed to the application page.

Step 5: Fill in the details and proceed to make the payment.

Step 6: Click on 'submit'