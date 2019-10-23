APSET 2019 answer key out on apset.net.in: Raise objections before Oct 24

JUST IN
Candidates who appeared for the APSET 2019 examination can access the answer key up to October 24, 2019. Know full details on andhrauniversity.edu.in

BS Web Team 

Andhra University. Photo: www.andhrauniversity.edu.in
The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has announced the preliminary answer key of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2019 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the exam on its official website - www.andhrauniversity.edu.in

Candidates who appeared for the APSET 2019 examination can access the answer key till October 24, 2019.

APSET is an eligibility test for the recruitment of assistant professors/lecturers. Andhra University conducts the APSET on behalf of the state government.

As many as 28,783 candidates appeared for APSET 2019 examination held on October 20, 2019.

Here's how to download APSET 2019 answer key online

Step 1: Go to APSET official website - andhrauniversity.edu.in

Step 2: Click on 'APSET - 2019' on the right side of the homepage

Step 3: In the given page, click on 'Provisional Answer Keys - APSE 2019'

Step 4: View and download the APSET answer key 2019.

Direct link to APSET 2019 answer key

Note: Candidates having objection(s) with regard to the key of any paper can send a mail to apsetau@gmail.com on or before October 24, 2019 by 5 pm.

Here are few important dates to remember

APSET 2019 exam held on: October 20, 2019.
APSET answer key released on: October 22, 2019.
Last date to download APSET 2019 answer key: October 24, 2019.
Last date to raise objections: October 24, 2019.

About Andhra University

The Andhra University is a public university located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra University was established in 1926 by the Madras University Act to serve the entire linguistic region of Andhra as a residential teaching-cum-affiliating university. It comprises two parts, the south campus and north campus. The south campus houses the arts, humanities and sciences departments along with the administrative block. The north campus (established in 1962), comprises the engineering college.
First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 09:30 IST

