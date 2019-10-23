APSET 2019 answer key out on apset.net.in: Raise objections before Oct 24

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has announced the preliminary answer key of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2019 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the exam on its official website - www.andhrauniversity.edu.in

Candidates who appeared for the APSET 2019 examination can access the answer key till October 24, 2019.

APSET is an eligibility test for the recruitment of assistant professors/lecturers. conducts the APSET on behalf of the state government.

As many as 28,783 candidates appeared for APSET 2019 examination held on October 20, 2019.

Here's how to download APSET 2019 answer key online

Step 1: Go to APSET official website - andhrauniversity.edu.in

Step 2: Click on 'APSET - 2019' on the right side of the homepage

Step 3: In the given page, click on 'Provisional Answer Keys - APSE 2019'

Step 4: View and download the APSET answer key 2019.



Direct link to APSET 2019 answer key