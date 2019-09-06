ASRLM Admit Card 2019 released at asrlms.com; direct link to download

ASRLM Admit Card 2019: The Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society (ASRLM) has released the admit cards for recruitment examinations. Candidates who have applied for various posts including Block Project Manager, District Accounts Manager, District Functional Expert, Block Coordinator, Project Assistant, District MIS Manager and MIS Assistant cum Accountant, can visit the official website asrlms.com to download their admit cards.

To download the admit cards, candidates will need to enter their application number, date of birth and mobile number.

ASRLM will conduct the exams between September 15 and 29. While the ASRLM Block Coordinator exam will be held on September 22, the exams for the posts of Project Assistant, District Functional Expert, Block Project Manager, District Accounts Manager, District MIS Manager and MIS Assistant cum Accountant will be held on September 15.

Candidates who have applied for posts other than these will have to appear for examination on September 29.

The ASRLM Exam Admit Card 2019 will contain details such as exam centre, timing, etc.

Candidates can contact ASRLM through email in case they face any issue while downloading their admit card.



Direct link to download ASRLM 2019 admit card

How to download ASRLM admit card:

Step 1: Visit ASRLM's official website - www.asrlms.com

Step 2: Click on "download admit card"

Step 3: Enter asked details like the post name, application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on "GO" button

Step 5: Download your ASRLM Call Letter