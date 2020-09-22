Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Over 5,043 posts vacant; all you must know

DEE Teacher Recruitment 2020: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Assistant Teacher, Teacher (Science, Assamese, and Manipuri) and Hindi Teacher vacancies. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts can apply through the online mode before the last date.

How to apply for Teacher Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the DEE's official notification for more details.

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

The last date to submit the online application for the posts is September 26, 2020.

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for Assistant Teacher (Lower Primary School), Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher, Manipuri Language Teacher (Upper Primary School) & Hindi Teacher vacancies. Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website-- dee.assam.gov.in.

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Total vacancies

Total Number of vacancies: 5,043 Posts

Assistant Teacher, Teacher (Science, Assamese & Manipuri): 3,941 Posts

Hindi Teacher: 1,102 Posts

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

For Assistant Teacher (LPS) - Candidates should possess Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) and 2-year D.El.Ed or 4 years B.El.Ed. or 2-Year Diploma in Education and Passed in Assam TET.

For Assistant Teacher (UPS) - Graduation with 2 Year D.El.Ed, B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. and Passed Assam TET.

For Hindi Teacher - Candidates should possess Graduation having Hindi as one of the subjects and 2 Year D.El.Ed or B.Ed. or D.Ed and Passed in Assam TET.

Science Teacher (UPS) - B.Sc. having Science as one of the subjects with 2 Year D.El.Ed, B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. and Passed Assam TET.

Assamese Language Teacher (UPS) - Graduation having Assamese as one of the subjects with 2 Year D.El.Ed, B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. and Passed Assam TET.

Manipuri Language Teacher (UPS) - Graduation having Manipuri as one of the subjects with 2 Year D.El.Ed, B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. and Passed Assam TET.