Assam TET result 2019 out on ssa.assam.gov.in: Get direct download link

Assam TET result 2019: The Department of Elementary Education, Assam, has released for Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 result on its official website ssa.assam.gov.in. Assam TET examination 2019 was conducted on November 10 last across the different designated examination centres. Candidates who have qualified Assam TET 2019 will be eligible to teach at the different schools in the state based on the papers they have appeared for.

How to check the Assam TET Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam TET - ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Assam TET 2019 result link

Step 3: Enter login details

Step 4: Download the Assam TET 2019 Result



Click here for direct download link

Qualification marks in Assam TET 2019

The candidate is required to score 60 per cent, i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will be a relaxation of 5 %, i.e. for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150.

Assam TET 2019 was conducted in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, Hindi, and English.