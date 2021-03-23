Average CTC up 8% as consulting firms lead placement offers at ISB

The Indian School of Business (ISB) posted a 8.32 per cent rise in average cost-to-company (CTC) package of Rs 28.29 lakhs per annum made during the final placement process that recently concluded for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2021 students.

Last year, the business school (B-school) had an average CTC of Rs 26.12 lakhs during placements.

A total of 1,145 offers were found acceptable at the end of placements, of which consulting firms made 34 per cent or 388 offers across strategy, technology, transactional and operational consulting space.

Top consulting firms included the likes of McKinsey & Company, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bain & Company India Pvt. Ltd., Kearney, PwC, ZS Associates, KPMG, GEP Solutions, Alvarez and Marsal India Private Limited, L.E.K Consulting, Arthur D. Little, Ernst & Young LLP, EVERSANA, Dalberg and Intueri Consulting LLP.

Following consulting were recruiters from banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), pharma/healthcare, IT/ITeS and FMCG/Retail, among others at this year's placements.

Forming 9.5 per cent of total offers, the BFSI segment comprised leading private and multinational banks such as ICICI, Axis, Yes Bank, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Wells Fargo among others vied for talent from and gave good number of offers. In the investment banking space, Capitel Partners and VC firm Matrix Partners continued its hiring from Including non-BFSI firms hiring for finance roles, ISB saw graduates were offered functions like corporate finance, treasury, private banking, investment management, investment banking, and fintech, among others.

Startups in the domain of payment solutions, analytics, healthtech, education, agritech, and retail, among others continued hiring in technology and product management space from the campus.

Further, almost a quarter of total offers came from IT/ITES/Technology and e-commerce space, with some of the prominent recruiters like Microsoft, Flipkart, Uber, Cisco, Atlassian, RazorPay, Myntra, Ola Electric, Zynga, Electronic Arts, Nykaa, HiLabs, BeatO offering roles in product, sales, project management, strategy and operations within the tech space.

Conglomerates such as Reliance and Adani, continued to engage with ISB to fulfill their prestigious leadership/management trainee programs with roles ranging from management trainees to executive assistants to CXOs. On the other hand, five per cent of offers came from pharma/healthcare space, besides sales and marketing and FMCG MNCs offering functions such as supply chain, operations, strategy, and finance. Marquee recruiters in the domain included HUL, Procter and Gamble, Colgate, ITC, AB InBev, L’Oreal, and Samsung.

Also, the urban mobility industry extended 35 offers, apart from companies from fintech, edtech, agritech and gaming showing traction in their hiring from ISB.

Organised virtually, the placement process saw average offer yield per company stand at 6.18 this year. According to ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, Indian School of Business (ISB), the unprecedented global crisis gave ISB a new opportunity to reinvent and reorient teaching modules and learning approaches.

"The right calibration and future-ready focus on technology and analytics-enabled our students to find their place in key leadership and management positions in various organisations. ISB has always been a repository for the finest aptitude and new skill sets, and this year's placement reiterates this fact," Srivastava said.

ISB, which has 40 per cent women students, saw women-focused hiring programs such as Citibank’s Catalyst and Axis Bank’s WE Lead where female candidates for their senior and middle level leadership positions from ISB. Moreover, women candidates bagged 24 leadership roles from leading companies.