Be the first to register! IBPS clerk notification 2018 released. Know more

Here's a chance for all that missed its opportunity to get through banking recruitment exams!

The Institue of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for clerk recruitment 2018. With a vacancy of around 7,275 seats this year, the online application process for will begin from September 18, 2018, and will end on October 10, 2018.

The preliminary examination for post will be conducted on December 8, 9, 15 and 16 respectively.

Here are the important dates to remember for examination:

Start date of online application: September 18, 2018

Last date of online application: October 10, 2018

Preliminary examination date: December 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2018 respectively

Mains examination date: January 20, 2019

Note: Candidates can select the examination centre by choosing the centre of your preference while filling up the form. The centre once chosen cannot be changed, and no complaints will be entertained later by IBPS in this regard.

Steps to follow while filling up forms for IBPS examination:

1) Log in to IBPS official page

2) Tap on the 'click here to view advertisement for CRP clerks-VIII'

3) You'll be directed to a new page. Check the PDF and fill in accordingly, or click here for direct link

Also, all other information for the will be mentioned in the PDF.

Here's what to remember- The IBPS clerk recruitment is conducted in two stages:

Preliminary and Mains examination.



1) In the prelims, candidates are to clear three sets of test i.e English language(30 marks), Numerical(35 marks)and reasoning ability (35 marks). All these will be covered as a 100 marks test.

Time frame for this test will be 1 hour.

2) In the mains exam, the test will constitute of 160 marks having 190 questions sets for candidates to appear.

Marks division for this test will be in the following ways:

Reasoning/ computer ability (50 marks), English language (40 marks), Quantitative aptitude (50 marks) and GK/Financial awareness (50 marks).

Unlike other recuritment systems, IBPS does not conduct any interview session. Focus is given purely on the prelims and mains examination.

IBPS clerk examination eligibility criteria:

For a candidate to apply for this post, one must be 20 years to 28 years of age. While minimum qualification of graduation in any discipline from any recognised university is required for all candidates.

Note: Charges for filling up the IBPS application are as follows:

1) SC/ST/PWD candidates are to pay Rs 100/- (minimum charges)

2)General and other candidates are to pay Rs 600 (approximate fee including intimation charges)

Once the notification is out for candidates to download its admit card, it is advised for all candidates to download it within 10 to 15 days before the examination begins.

Know more on IBPS recruitment process on its official page or click here