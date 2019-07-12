BECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply today for 40 manager and coordinator posts

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment of skilled and unskilled manpower on a contractual basis. Interested candidates could apply by sending a demand draft to the BECIL headquarters in New Delhi latest by today. According to the notification, there are 40 vacancies.

Everything you need to know about BECIL vacancy:

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Patient Care Manager (PCM)

Number of vacancies: 20

Salary: Rs 30,000 per month

Qualification: The candidate must have a full-time bachelors degree in Life Sciences or full-time post graduate qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognised university.

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Patient Care Coordinator (PCC)

Number of vacancies: 20

Salary: Rs 18,432

Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelors degree in any field.

BECIL Recruitment 2019: How to apply

— Fill up an application form available on BECIL's official website www.becil.com.

— Attach self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport-size photographs, Aadhaar Card & DD (Rs 300)

— Send the documents to Assistant General Manager (HR) in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida.

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Selection process

Selection will be based on a personal interview.



