BECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply today for 40 manager and coordinator posts

-
ALSO READ
EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,189 govt jobs; all you need to know
TRAI ropes in BECIL to audit systems of cable, DTH firms under new norms
NIT Karnataka recruitment: Apply for 137 non-teaching jobs; know details
DRDO recruitment 2019: Fresh 351 vacancies, last date to apply today
AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2019: Apply online for 200 nursing officer posts
-
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment of skilled and unskilled manpower on a contractual basis. Interested candidates could apply by sending a demand draft to the BECIL headquarters in New Delhi latest by today. According to the notification, there are 40 vacancies.
Everything you need to know about BECIL vacancy:
BECIL Recruitment 2019: Patient Care Manager (PCM)
Number of vacancies: 20
Salary: Rs 30,000 per month
Qualification: The candidate must have a full-time bachelors degree in Life Sciences or full-time post graduate qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognised university.
BECIL Recruitment 2019: Patient Care Coordinator (PCC)
Number of vacancies: 20
Salary: Rs 18,432
Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelors degree in any field.
BECIL Recruitment 2019: How to apply
— Fill up an application form available on BECIL's official website www.becil.com.
— Attach self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport-size photographs, Aadhaar Card & DD (Rs 300)
— Send the documents to Assistant General Manager (HR) in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida.
BECIL Recruitment 2019: Selection process
Selection will be based on a personal interview.