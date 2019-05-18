BHEL 2019 Engineer/Executive Trainee exam admit card expected today

-
BHEL 2019 Engineer/Executive Trainee exam admit card: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is expected to release the admit cards for the 2019 Engineer/Executive Trainee examination today.
A notification issued on the official website of BHEL states that admit cards are being uploaded on the website. Provisionally eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from http://careers.bhel.in.
The exams are scheduled to be held from May 25 to May 26. The posts for which exams will be held include Enginner Trainee-Electrical, Engineer Trainee-Mechanical, Executive Trainee-Finance, Engineer Trainee-Civil, Executive Trainee-HR and Engineer Trainee-Chemical.
BHEL 2019 Trainee Recruitment admit card: How to download
1. Visit the career page of BHEL - careers.bhel.in
2. The 'download admit card' link will be available once they are uploaded. Click on it.
3. Enter asked log-in credentials.
4. Dowload the admit card.
The exams will be held in two shifts on both the days - 9.00 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. Candidates have to report 90 minutes before commencement of the exam.
The notification further states that "no candidate without a valid admit card and Original Identity proof (as per list indicated in admit card)shall be allowed to enter the Exam/Test venue under any circumstance".
In case of any issue regarding downloading of admit card after the availability of the appropriate link, candidates can write to the helpdesk at bhel.helpdesk2019@gmail.com. They can also visit the 'Facilitation Counter' on May 24 from 10 am to 1 pm.