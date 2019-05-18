BHEL 2019 Engineer/Executive Trainee exam admit card expected today

Engineer/ Trainee exam admit card: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is expected to release the admit cards for the Engineer/ Trainee examination today.

A notification issued on the official website of states that admit cards are being uploaded on the website. Provisionally eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from http://careers. in.

The exams are scheduled to be held from May 25 to May 26. The posts for which exams will be held include Enginner Trainee-Electrical, Engineer Trainee-Mechanical, Trainee-Finance, Engineer Trainee-Civil, Executive Trainee-HR and Engineer Trainee-Chemical.

Trainee Recruitment admit card: How to download

1. Visit the career page of BHEL - careers.bhel.in

2. The 'download admit card' link will be available once they are uploaded. Click on it.

3. Enter asked log-in credentials.

4. Dowload the

The exams will be held in two shifts on both the days - 9.00 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. Candidates have to report 90 minutes before commencement of the exam.

The notification further states that "no candidate without a valid and Original Identity proof (as per list indicated in admit card)shall be allowed to enter the Exam/Test venue under any circumstance".

In case of any issue regarding downloading of after the availability of the appropriate link, candidates can write to the helpdesk at bhel.helpdesk2019@gmail.com. They can also visit the 'Facilitation Counter' on May 24 from 10 am to 1 pm.