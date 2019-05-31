CISF head constable exam admit card to be released today: how to download

-
Central Industrial Security Force is set to release CISF Admit Card 2019 for Head Constable posts on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
The admit card will be available to the candidates on the official site of CISF at cisfrectt.in. or click here for the direct link.
The examination date for CISF Head Constable Entrance examination 2019 is yet to be announced. Students will be notified about the examination soon after the release of the admit card.
CISF examination type
The CISF 2019 entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) format and will have 100 marks question with 2 hours as the test duration.
The questions will be on subjects such as general intelligence, general knowledge, arithmetic and English or Hindi.
Candidates belonging to the General/ESM category will be required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass the examination.
While, SC/ST/OBC category will have to score at least 33 per cent marks to get through the test.
CISF admit card 2019: Here's how you can download
Step 1: Visit the official site of CISF recruitment i.e cisfrectt.in. or click here for direct link
Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on the 'Register/Login' link
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: Your admit card will be appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference
CISF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
The recruitment drive will fill up 429 vacancies of Head Constable in the organization.
Direct male candidates: 328
Direct female candidates: 37
LDCE: 64
For more details, candidates can check the official site of CISF.