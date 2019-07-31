CTET result 2019 out on ctet.nic.in, 352,000 pass; all you need to know

CTET Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 result on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates can also check CTET result 2019 on CBSE's website - cbseresults.nic.in. This year 2.37 million candidates had appeared for the CTET exams, held on July 7. 352,000 candidates have been declared qualified by the

had conducted CTET 2019 in twenty languages all over the nation.

Steps to check CTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click 'CTET July 2019 result'

Step 3: Fill in details -- registration number, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Click the submit button

Step 5: CTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference.

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill the posts of in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools.

CTET result 2019: DigiLocker

CBSE will provide mark sheets and certificates to successful candidates in digital format in their DigiLocker account.

The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. Additionally, the mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also have an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.

CTET result 2019: No revaluation

According to CBSE, no request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR Answer Sheets will be entertained.

Earlier, CBSE had released CTET 2019 Answer key. Candidates were given an opportunity to challenge the CTET 2019 Answer key by July 26, 2019.