CTET result 2021 declared on ctet.nic.in, 414,798 pass; know details

CTET Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official websites, ctet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Out of 1,611,423 registered candidates for Paper 1, 1,247,217 appeared and 414,798 qualified the exam. For Paper 2, 1,104,454 candidates out of 1,447,551 registered candidates appeared and 239,501 qualified.

Steps to check CTET Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click 'CTET January 2021 result'

Step 3: Fill in details -- registration number, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Click the submit button

Step 5: CTET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference.

The CTET recruitment exam was conducted to fill the posts of in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools.

CTET result 2021: DigiLocker

will provide mark sheets and certificates to successful candidates in digital format in their DigiLocker account.

The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. Additionally, the mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also have an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.

CTET result 2021: No revaluation

According to CBSE, no request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR Answer Sheets will be entertained.

Earlier, had released CTET 2021 Answer key.