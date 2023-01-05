Focus on job-creating textile sector: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The government is providing customised incentives for the employment-oriented textile and garment sector, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has told Business Standard. The state will showcase the sector at the upcoming Global Investors Summit to be held in Indore.

offers a 5 to 7 per cent interest subsidy on loans for machinery, rebates on discounted tariff, infrastructure development help, etc.

According to the government data, the state accounts for 43 per cent of India’s and 24 per cent of world’s organic cotton production. The state has witnessed a 60 per cent compound annual growth rate in organic cotton production during the past three years. The state has more than 60 large textile mills, over 4,000 looms, and 2.5 million spindles. Indore houses over 1,200 units with apparel designing centers.

Shreyaskar Chaudhary, managing director of Pratibha Syntex, said the company’s new factory in Ujjain — based completely on green technology — employs 4,000, of which 80 per cent are women. “The policies are conducive, infrastructure support is unparalleled, and skilled manpower is available,” Chaudhary said.

Chhindwara-based Aid and Survival of Handicrafts Artis­ans (ASHA) works with tribal artisans only. Its founders Aarti and Rohit Rusia said the government not only should train the artisan but it should also take advantage of their skills.

According to them, 30 of their team got trained at the handicraft department but they are still waiting for work. The state’s iconic Chanderi cotton and Bagh Print have been accorded Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Trident Group, Raymond, Aditya Birla, BestCorp, Gokaldas Exports, Pratibha Syntex, Indorama, and Vardhman group are some of the biggest companies that have established their unit in states.

The upcoming investors summit will have a session on “Building Madhya Pradesh’s global competitiveness in textile & apparel”, where industry leaders, sector experts, and government officials will discuss and explore more opportunities.