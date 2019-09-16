HSSC Clerk admit card released on hssc.gov.in: Get direct download link

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released HSSC Clerk Admit card for HSSC Clerk exam 2019 on its official website hssc.gov.in. The HSSC Clerk recruitment exam will be held from September 21, 2019, to September 23, 2019, according to the official notification.

Steps to download HSSC Clerk exam 2019 admit card

Step 1: Visit hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on link which says 'download admit card'

Step 3: Enter asked details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Save the admit card



Click here for direct link

Important dates

September 21, 2019 to September 23, 2019: HSSC Clerk recruitment exam will be held

Examination details

HSSC Clerk exam 2019 will comprise 90 multiple-choice questions. The written examination will carry 90 marks while the socio-economic credentials and experience of the candidate will carry 10 marks.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the 4,858 Clerk posts in Group C in the month of June 2019.