IB ACIO admit card 2021 released: Here's direct link to download it

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the admit card or call letter for the recruitment examination of Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive (IB ACIO). Candidates who have applied for the IB ACIO 2021 examination can visit the official website of the MHA to check and download their call letter.

The MHA is conducting the IB ACIO 2021 exam to fill up 2,000 vacancies. The IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 examination will be conducted in the second half of February 2021. The candidates can find details about the exam date and the city mentioned in the admit card. Candidates who qualify in the Tier I examination will be eligible for the Tier II exam. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of Tier II exam will be called in for interview round and then a final merit list will be released on the official website of the MHA.

How to download IB ACIO Tier I Admit Card 2021?

Step 1: Click here for direct link of IB ACIO Admit Card

Step 2: Enter your User ID, password and click on login

Step 3: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the date, time and city of your exam

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your admit card for further reference