IB ACIO 2021: Here's direct link of IB ACIO mock test, admit card

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released IB ACIO Mock test link for the recruitment examination of Bureau Assistant Central Officer Grade-II/ Executive (IB ACIO). Candidates who have applied for the IB ACIO 2021 examination can now go through the mock test to understand the paper pattern.

IB ACIO Mock test

Click here for direct link

Candidates may please note that the mock test is only for representative means and to acclimatize candidates in regards the process. Only single question has been provided as an example in each of the sections.

IB ACIO admit card 2021

Earlier, MHA has released IB ACIO admit card on the official website

Steps to download IB ACIO Tier I Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Click here for direct link of IB ACIO Admit Card

Step 2: Enter your User ID, password and click on login

Step 3: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the date, time and city of your exam

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your admit card for further reference

The MHA is conducting the IB ACIO 2021 exam to fill up 2,000 vacancies. The IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 examination will be conducted in the second half of February 2021. The candidates can find details about the exam date and the city mentioned in the admit card. Candidates who qualify in the Tier I examination will be eligible for the Tier II exam. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of Tier II exam will be called in for interview round and then a final merit list will be released on the official website of the MHA.

IB ACIO exam pattern





Section Total Questions General Awareness/ Current Affairs 20 General Studies 20 Numerical Aptitude 20 Reasoning Logical Aptitude 20 English 20 Total 100

IB ACIO exam marking scheme

Candidates would have to complete the 100 questions in 1 hour time. Each correct answer carries 1 point and incorrect answer gets a negative marking of 0.25 points.