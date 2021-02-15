IB ACIO 2021: Here's direct link of IB ACIO mock test, admit card

-
-
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released IB ACIO Mock test link for the recruitment examination of Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive (IB ACIO). Candidates who have applied for the IB ACIO 2021 examination can now go through the mock test to understand the paper pattern.
IB ACIO Mock test
Click here for direct link
Candidates may please note that the mock test is only for representative means and to acclimatize candidates in regards the process. Only single question has been provided as an example in each of the sections.
IB ACIO admit card 2021
Earlier, MHA has released IB ACIO admit card on the official website
Steps to download IB ACIO Tier I Admit Card 2021
Step 1: Click here for direct link of IB ACIO Admit Card
Step 2: Enter your User ID, password and click on login
Step 3: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Check the date, time and city of your exam
Step 5: Download and take a print out of your admit card for further reference
The MHA is conducting the IB ACIO 2021 exam to fill up 2,000 vacancies. The IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 examination will be conducted in the second half of February 2021. The candidates can find details about the exam date and the city mentioned in the admit card. Candidates who qualify in the Tier I examination will be eligible for the Tier II exam. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of Tier II exam will be called in for interview round and then a final merit list will be released on the official website of the MHA.
IB ACIO exam pattern
|Section
|Total Questions
|General Awareness/ Current Affairs
|20
|General Studies
|20
|Numerical Aptitude
|20
|Reasoning Logical Aptitude
|20
|English
|20
|Total
|100
IB ACIO exam marking scheme
Candidates would have to complete the 100 questions in 1 hour time. Each correct answer carries 1 point and incorrect answer gets a negative marking of 0.25 points.
