IBPS Clerk 2021 notification: Apply today for 5,830 jobs; steps to apply

IBPS Clerk 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has decided to reopen the registration window for the recruitment of clerks in public sector banks. The IBPS recruitment exam application began on July 12 and was scheduled to go on till August 1 but was suspended on July 16.

As per the official short notice on the website, the registration process is likely to begin from today. The recruitment drive will fill 5,830 vacancies in various public sector banks.

IBPS Clerk 2021: How to apply

Here's a step-by-step guide to help candidates apply for the IBPS Clerk 2021 examination:

Step 1: Visit ibps.in or click on the direct link given above

Step 2: Candidates who are already registered on the website can enter their registration number and password to login. New candidates will need to first register by clicking on "Click here for new registration" on the top right corner.

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step 4: Make fee payment to complete the application process

Participating banks

Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.