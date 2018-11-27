IBPS clerk prelims admit card 2018 released: Here's how to download

The wait is over.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the recruitment of clerks in participating organizations (CRP-clerks-VIII) examination.

Candidates waiting to download the IBPS admit card can now have access to it by visiting IBPS' official website.

Click here for direct link

IBPS admit card: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit IBPS ' official website

Step 2: On the given page, click on the, 'How do I download my call letter' tab

Step 3: As directed, at the log in page, enter the registration no, password and other necessary details.

(In case you enter your details wrong, press the 'Reset' button then enter your details again)

Step 4: Then press the 'Submit' button.

Reminder : Cross-check your admit card after you download it. Make sure that the details mentioned on your admit card is correct.

Important dates to remember:

Issue of admit card: Nov 27, 2018

Closure of admit card: Dec 15, 2018

The preliminary exam will be conducted for 100 marks based on objective type question. Candidates are to complete answering the question paper in one hour.

The exam will have three section: Numerical ability, English language and Reasoning ability.