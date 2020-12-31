IBPS Clerk result 2020 to be declared on ibps.in today; how to check score

-
ALSO READ
IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 released on ibps.in: Steps to download it
IBPS RRB admit card 2020 released on ibps.in: Here are steps to download it
IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021 out on ibps.in, check steps to download
SBI Clerk Result 2020 on sbi.co.in: Steps to download SBI prelims result
ICSE result 2020 declared on cisce.org; pass percentage at 99.33%
-
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2020 today on the official website, ibps.in. The exam was held on November 23 and December 13. As soon as the IBPS clerk prelims result is out, candidates can go ahead and start applying for mains examination.
IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2020: Steps to check result
Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in
Step 2: An activated result link will be visible on the homepage, click the result link
Step 3: Enter the login details, registration number/roll number, and date of birth/password
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference
IBPS Clerk main exam date
IBPS mains will be conducted on January 24. The result for the mains exam will be released in April 2021. Shortlisted candidates in the IBPS mains exam 2020 can appear for a common interview.
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor