IBPS Clerk result 2020 to be declared on ibps.in today; how to check score

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2020 today on the official website, ibps.in. The exam was held on November 23 and December 13. As soon as the IBPS clerk prelims result is out, candidates can go ahead and start applying for mains examination.

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2020: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: An activated result link will be visible on the homepage, click the result link

Step 3: Enter the login details, registration number/roll number, and date of birth/password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference

IBPS Clerk main exam date

IBPS mains will be conducted on January 24. The result for the mains exam will be released in April 2021. Shortlisted candidates in the IBPS mains exam 2020 can appear for a common interview.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.