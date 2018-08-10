IBPS PO 2018 recruitment notification released, here's how to register

The (IBPS) has released a notification on its official website (www.ibps.in) for the common recruitment process through online examination (preliminary and main), which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October-November 2018.

Candidates who aspire to join the posts are required to register for the Common Recruitment Process.

The online examination will be held in two phases --- Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates passing the preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination. The shortlisted candidates in the Mains will be called for a common interview.

Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in in the financial year 2019-20, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations, keeping in view of government guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating organisations, to conduct the recruitment process once a year.

The tentative schedule of events is as follows:

The online registration, including edit/modification of application, will be done between August 14 and September 4, 2018.

Payment of Application Fees (Online): August 14 to September 4, 2018

Download of call letters for Pre-exam training: September 2018

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: October 1 to October 7

Download of call letters for online examination: Preliminary October 2018

Online Examination (Preliminary): October 13, October 14, October 20 and October 21.

Result of online exam (Preliminary): October/ November 2018

Download of call letter for online exam (Main): November 2018

Online examination (Main): November 18, 2018

Declaration of result (Main): December 2018

Download of call letters for interview: January 2019

Conduct of interview: January / February 2019

Provisional Allotment: April 2019

STEPS TO APPLY ONLINE:



1. Candidates are first required to go to the website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP PO/MT” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRPPROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-VIII)” to open the On-Line Application Form.

2. Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their applications by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed.

3. Candidates are required to upload their

- Photograph

- Signature

- Left thumb impression

- A handwritten declaration

4. Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application, candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details. No change is permitted after clicking on FINAL SUBMIT Button.



Candidates are advised to apply to after carefully reading the notification where eligibility criteria, such as nationality, age, educational qualifications are mentioned. The notification also states the online examination structure.