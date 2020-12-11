IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021 out on ibps.in, check steps to download

-
Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on Friday released the IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021 for preliminary online examination for the post of Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk) and Officer Scale 1 (PO) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on its official website at ibps.in. IBPS will hold the probationary officers/management trainee prelims examination on January 6, 2021. Aspirants who applied for IBPS RRB Recruitment between October 26 and November 9, can download their IBPS PO prelims admit card from the official portal.
It is important to note that IBPS candidates need to bring a printed copy of e-admit card to their allotted examination centres for verification purposes. The IBPS PO prelims will be conducted in an online mode for the duration of one hour for 100 marks.
IBPS RRB PO exam is scheduled to be held on December 31 and IBPS Clerk will be held on January 2, 2021.
Steps to download IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021:
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
- Click on the link ‘IBPS PO call letter’ on the homepage
- Log-in using credentials
- Download the IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021 and take the print out for future reference
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is responsible for the recruitment and placement of young graduates in all public sector banks (PSBs) in India, except the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.
