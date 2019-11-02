IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 out on ibps.in: Steps to download result

Prelims Result 2019 | The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared Prelims result 2019. The exam was held for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO)/management trainees. The Prelims Result 2019 was declared on Friday. All the candidates who have appeared for IBPS PO Preliminary Examination 2019 can check their result on the official website - ibps.in.

IBPS called for applications to fill in 4,336 vacancies across the country. The selected candidates will qualify for IBPS PO Main Exam 2019.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019: Here’s how to Check Result

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select - ‘Click Here To View Your Result Status for Online Prelims Examination for CRP PO’

Step 3: Log-in using your registration number and password.

Step 4: IBPS PO prelims result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

IBPS PO Main Exam 2019

The admit card for IBPS Main Exam 2019 will be out soon. The exam will be held on Nomveber 30, 2019. Shortlisted candidates in the IBPS mains exam 2019 can appear for a common interview.

About IBPS

The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.