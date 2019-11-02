IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 out on ibps.in: Steps to download result

-
ALSO READ
IBPS PO 2019: Online registration for 4,336 posts ends today; know details
IBPS recruitment 2019: Apply for 4336 PO, MT posts at ibps.in; check dates
IBPS PO 2019 recruitment: Apply now for 4,336 posts; all you need to know
IBPS RRB result declared on ibps.in: Here are steps to download result
IBPS RRB 2019: Apply on ibps.in today for over 8,000 posts; know details
-
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared IBPS PO Prelims result 2019. The exam was held for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO)/management trainees. The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 was declared on Friday. All the candidates who have appeared for IBPS PO Preliminary Examination 2019 can check their result on the official website - ibps.in.
IBPS called for applications to fill in 4,336 vacancies across the country. The selected candidates will qualify for IBPS PO Main Exam 2019.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019: Here’s how to Check Result
Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, select - ‘Click Here To View Your Result Status for Online Prelims Examination for CRP PO’
Step 3: Log-in using your registration number and password.
Step 4: IBPS PO prelims result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.
IBPS PO Main Exam 2019
The admit card for IBPS Main Exam 2019 will be out soon. The exam will be held on Nomveber 30, 2019. Shortlisted candidates in the IBPS mains exam 2019 can appear for a common interview.
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.